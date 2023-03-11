Aqalix Qada! Episode 6: June's Alaadix + Fish Spread

The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska and KUCB are proud to present "Aqalix Qada!" — a traditional foods video series. The program features Unangax̂ elders and community members sharing their knowledge of traditional food preparation. "Aqalix Qada!" was filmed by Qawalangin Tribe staff members and edited by KUCB’s Kanesia McGlashan-Price. In our sixth episode, traditional foods expert June McGlashan shows us how to make her famous alaadix and fish spread!