Aqalix Qada! Episode 5: Genee's Unignax̂ Jam

The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska and KUCB are proud to present "Aqalix Qada!" — a traditional foods video series. The program features Unangax̂ elders and community members sharing their knowledge of traditional food preparation. "Aqalix Qada!" was filmed by Qawalangin Tribe staff members and edited by KUCB’s Kanesia McGlashan-Price. In our fourth episode, traditional foods expert Charlene Shaishnikoff shows us how to make deep fried chagix̂ (halibut)!