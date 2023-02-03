© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Arts & Culture
Aqalix Qada!
The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska and KUCB are proud to present "Aqalix Qada!" — a traditional foods video series. The program features Unangax̂ elders and community members sharing their knowledge of traditional food preparation.

Aqalix Qada! Episode 5: Genee's Unignax̂ Jam

KUCB | By Kanesia McGlashan-Price
Published February 3, 2023 at 9:34 AM AKST
Genee Shaishnikoff

The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska and KUCB are proud to present "Aqalix Qada!" — a traditional foods video series. The program features Unangax̂ elders and community members sharing their knowledge of traditional food preparation. In this fifth episode of the series, Genee Shaishnikoff shares how she makes a flavor-filled batch of unignax̂ (blueberry) jam!

Kanesia McGlashan-Price
Raised in the heart of the Aleutians, Kanesia is passionate about tribal wellness and her Unangan heritage. A Western Washington University graduate and returned Peace Corps Volunteer, Kanesia is grateful to be home in Unalaska capturing the beauty of her culture and community.
