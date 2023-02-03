The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska and KUCB are proud to present "Aqalix Qada!" — a traditional foods video series. The program features Unangax̂ elders and community members sharing their knowledge of traditional food preparation.
Aqalix Qada! Episode 5: Genee's Unignax̂ Jam
In this fifth episode of the series, Genee Shaishnikoff shares how she makes a flavor-filled batch of unignax̂ (blueberry) jam!