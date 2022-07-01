© 2022 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.

Aqalix Qada! Episode 3: How to fillet a halibut

KUCB | By Kanesia McGlashan-Price
Published July 1, 2022 at 11:17 AM AKDT
Halibut_CampQ.jpg

The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska and KUCB are proud to present "Aqalix Qada!" — a traditional foods video series. The program features Unangax̂ elders and community members sharing their knowledge of traditional food preparation. "Aqalix Qada!" was filmed by Qawalangin Tribe staff members and edited by KUCB’s Kanesia McGlashan-Price. We will share new episodes on the last Friday of every month, starting in April and ending in July. In our third episode subsistence hunter and fisher Trever Schliebe demonstrates how to fillet a Halibut.

Kanesia McGlashan-Price
Raised in the heart of the Aleutians, Kanesia is passionate about tribal wellness and her Unangan heritage. A Western Washington University graduate and returned Peace Corps Volunteer, Kanesia is grateful to be home in Unalaska capturing the beauty of her culture and community.
