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Island Interviews

Qawalangin Tribe and University of San Diego discuss repatriation efforts

By Kanesia McGlashan-Price
Published August 28, 2026 at 1:31 PM AKDT
From left to right: Aaron Young, Carter Price and Kevin Guerreri on Bunker Hill in Unalaska.
Carter Price
From left to right: Aaron Young, Carter Price and Kevin Guerreri on Bunker Hill in Unalaska.

The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska laid to rest Unangax̂ ancestors on Aug. 17, after their remains were returned from the University of San Diego under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, also known as NAGPRA.

For this episode of "Island Interviews," KUCB's Kanesia McGlashan-Price speaks with her brother, Carter Price, the tribe's NAGPRA manager. They are joined by Aaron Young and Kevin Guerrieri of the university, who helped facilitate the return.

They discuss the repatriation process, what repatriation means for the community, and the work involved in bringing Unangax̂ ancestors home.

Tags
Island Interviews The Qawalangin Tribe of UnalaskaUNANGAX CULTURENAGPRA
Kanesia McGlashan-Price
An Unangax̂ multimedia creator from Iluulux̂ [Unalaska], Kanesia is working to amplify the voices of Unangam Tanangin [Aleutian Chain] through web, audio and visual storytelling. <br/>
See stories by Kanesia McGlashan-Price
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