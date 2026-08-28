Qawalangin Tribe and University of San Diego discuss repatriation efforts

The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska laid to rest Unangax̂ ancestors on Aug. 17, after their remains were returned from the University of San Diego under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, also known as NAGPRA.

For this episode of "Island Interviews," KUCB's Kanesia McGlashan-Price speaks with her brother, Carter Price, the tribe's NAGPRA manager. They are joined by Aaron Young and Kevin Guerrieri of the university, who helped facilitate the return.

They discuss the repatriation process, what repatriation means for the community, and the work involved in bringing Unangax̂ ancestors home.