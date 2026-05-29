Citizen science program visits Unalaska, aiming to train locals how to count beached birds

The Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team , also known as COASST, is a citizen science program based at the University of Washington that focuses on beach environments in the North Pacific. The group is hosting a beached bird training on Sunday from 1:00-5:30 p.m. at the PCR.

Volunteers in the program collect data on dead marine birds that wash ashore, helping scientists track the health of the North Pacific Ocean. A science background isn’t necessary to participate.

For this episode of Island Interviews, KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Allie Brown, the participant coordinator for COASST, to learn what the training involves and how the data is used to document history.