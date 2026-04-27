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Arts & Culture
Island Interviews

Unalaska poet turns everyday stories into verses

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published April 27, 2026 at 1:38 PM AKDT
Roger Blakeley reads his poems at a poetry night in Unalaska on April 23.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
Roger Blakeley reads his poems at a poetry night in Unalaska on April 23.

April is National Poetry Month, and Unalaska has many poets to call its own, including June McGlashan and Carlos Tayag. Another one of them is Roger Blakeley, director of the City of Unalaska’s Department of Parks, Culture and Recreation. He’s the author of the published poetry collection, “Heart to Heart,” with a second one on the way.

For this episode of Island Interviews, KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi spoke with Blakeley about his work and what draws him to the craft.

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Island Interviews Poetry
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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