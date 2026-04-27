Unalaska poet turns everyday stories into verses

April is National Poetry Month, and Unalaska has many poets to call its own, including June McGlashan and Carlos Tayag . Another one of them is Roger Blakeley, director of the City of Unalaska’s Department of Parks, Culture and Recreation. He’s the author of the published poetry collection, “Heart to Heart,” with a second one on the way.

For this episode of Island Interviews, KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi spoke with Blakeley about his work and what draws him to the craft.