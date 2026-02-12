© 2026 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Arts & Culture
Island Interviews

Qawalangin Tribe looking for artists to create official seal

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published February 12, 2026 at 11:17 AM AKST
Theo Greenly
/
KUCB

The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska is looking for artists to submit designs for an official tribal seal.

A tribal seal works like an official stamp of authority — it proves something genuinely comes from the tribal government. Tribal Administrator Chelsey Dorrough said it's more formal than a logo and will appear on official documents and resolutions.

For this episode of Island Interviews, KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Dorrough to learn more about the tribe’s search for a design. The request is on the tribe’s Facebook page or website. The deadline to submit an official tribal seal is Feb. 16.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
