Qawalangin Tribe looking for artists to create official seal
The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska is looking for artists to submit designs for an official tribal seal.
A tribal seal works like an official stamp of authority — it proves something genuinely comes from the tribal government. Tribal Administrator Chelsey Dorrough said it's more formal than a logo and will appear on official documents and resolutions.
For this episode of Island Interviews, KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Dorrough to learn more about the tribe’s search for a design. The request is on the tribe’s Facebook page or website. The deadline to submit an official tribal seal is Feb. 16.