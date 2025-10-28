© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Science & Environment
Island Interviews

Researcher discusses WWII contamination concerns in Unalaska subsistence foods

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published October 28, 2025 at 12:41 PM AKDT
Leftover Rommel stake from World War II in Unalaska.
Subsistence gathering is part of life in Unalaska, and so is living alongside remnants of World War II.

Community members collect berries and fish around Formerly Used Defense Sites (FUDS). According to a new University of Alaska Fairbanks study, more than 80% of the Unalaskans they surveyed are concerned about whether these sites could be contaminating their subsistence foods.

Scientists with the university are working to answer those questions by testing soil and subsistence foods for contaminants and surveying residents about how concerns over FUDS have changed their harvesting practices.

Faith Green, project manager on the FUDS research project, was on Unalaska Island in early October to share preliminary findings and gather community feedback. For this episode of “Island Interviews”, KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Green to discuss what the team has learned so far and why this research is important for everyone who calls Unalaska home.

KUCB will have a more in-depth story on FUDS contamination and subsistence foods soon.

Tags
Island Interviews FUDSFormerly Used Defense SitesUAFUNIVERSITY OF ALASKA FAIRBANKSSubsistence ResearchSubsistence Harvesting
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
