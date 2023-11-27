© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Cleaning up Unalaska’s former military sites

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published November 27, 2023 at 12:28 PM AKST

The Army Corps of Engineers has wrapped up to major cleanup efforts in the Unalaska Valley this summer, with more plans on the way.

The military has left a large footprint on Alaska. Former bases and early warning systems dot the landscape all across the state, much of it dating to the Cold War and World War II.

But what happens after the military leaves a region? KUCB teamed up with Alaska Public Media to look at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' efforts to clean up the military’s legacy in Unalaska.
