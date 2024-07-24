Blankets and Alaska Native history: educational program stops in Unalaska for the first time

The Alaska Blanket Exercise program, organized by the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, aims to educate Indigenous and non-Indigenous adults about Alaska Native history and historical trauma. The statewide program began in 2019 and is scheduled to be in Unalaska for the first time at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 2.

ANTHC's Alice Michaelson, the Alaska Blanket Exercise program coordinator, and Michael Livingston, a healthy relationships coordinator with the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association, are co-presenting this session at the Unalaska Public Library.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," they’ll discuss the program's significance, origins, and the importance of recognizing historical trauma.