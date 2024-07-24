© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Island Interviews

Blankets and Alaska Native history: educational program stops in Unalaska for the first time

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published July 24, 2024 at 8:29 AM AKDT

The Alaska Blanket Exercise program, organized by the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, aims to educate Indigenous and non-Indigenous adults about Alaska Native history and historical trauma. The statewide program began in 2019 and is scheduled to be in Unalaska for the first time at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 2.

ANTHC's Alice Michaelson, the Alaska Blanket Exercise program coordinator, and Michael Livingston, a healthy relationships coordinator with the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association, are co-presenting this session at the Unalaska Public Library.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," they’ll discuss the program's significance, origins, and the importance of recognizing historical trauma.

Tags
Island Interviews Alaska Nativealaska native tribal health consortiumAPIAALEUTIAN PRIBILOF ISLANDS ASSOCIATION
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content
Load More