© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Island Interviews

Historian shares how Unalaska is uniquely tied to the Alaska state flag design

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published July 9, 2024 at 11:42 AM AKDT
Benny Benson and local Coe Whittern standing in front of the Jesse Lee Home in Unalaska. According to Michael Livingston, the photo was likely taken shortly before Benson's death in 1972.
Coe Whittern
Benny Benson and local Coe Whittern standing in front of the Jesse Lee Home in Unalaska. Livingston said, according to Whittern, the photo was taken shortly before Benson's death in 1972.

Alaska Flag Day is celebrated every July 9 to honor the state's flag, which was designed by Benny Benson in 1927 after winning a two-part contest.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Historian Dr. Michael Livingston, who recently wrote a paper about Benson, discusses the state flag contest and some challenges Benson faced while competing. He also shares how Benson's Unangax̂ heritage might have influenced his design for the state flag and that some say the design originated in Unalaska.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on July 9, 2024.

Tags
Island Interviews Alaska State FlagBenny BensonJesse Lee Home
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content
Load More