Historian shares how Unalaska is uniquely tied to the Alaska state flag design

Alaska Flag Day is celebrated every July 9 to honor the state's flag, which was designed by Benny Benson in 1927 after winning a two-part contest.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Historian Dr. Michael Livingston, who recently wrote a paper about Benson, discusses the state flag contest and some challenges Benson faced while competing. He also shares how Benson's Unangax̂ heritage might have influenced his design for the state flag and that some say the design originated in Unalaska.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on July 9, 2024.