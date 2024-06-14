Schoolhouse Block: UCSD music and band teacher David Patush

David Patush just wrapped up his first year teaching music and band classes for the Unalaska school district. Patush takes his cues from his hometown Chicago blues scene, old-fashioned R&B and names like Sonny Rollins and Dinah Washington. He plans to return to the district next year.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Patush discusses how the recorder benefitted him as a blossoming musician, the enthusiasm of his classroom “Minions” and why he feels he won the lottery by landing a teaching job in Unalaska.

This interview is the fifth and final in a series of teacher profiles centered on those new or returning to the school system.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on June 6, 2024.