Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Education
Island Interviews

Schoolhouse Block: UCSD music and band teacher David Patush

By Andy Lusk
Published June 14, 2024 at 11:35 AM AKDT
Patush takes his cues from his hometown Chicago blues scene, old-fashioned R&B and names like Sonny Rollins and Dinah Washington.
Courtesy Of David Patush
David Patush just wrapped up his first year teaching music and band classes for the Unalaska school district. Patush takes his cues from his hometown Chicago blues scene, old-fashioned R&B and names like Sonny Rollins and Dinah Washington. He plans to return to the district next year.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Patush discusses how the recorder benefitted him as a blossoming musician, the enthusiasm of his classroom “Minions” and why he feels he won the lottery by landing a teaching job in Unalaska.

This interview is the fifth and final in a series of teacher profiles centered on those new or returning to the school system.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on June 6, 2024.

Island Interviews
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.<br/>
See stories by Andy Lusk
