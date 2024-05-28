Schoolhouse Block: UCSD third and fourth grade teacher Sierra Gilman

Sierra Gilman is finishing her first year teaching third and fourth grade for the Unalaska school district. A jack of all trades, Gilman became a teacher after realizing she wanted to pass on skills to others. She plans to return to the district next year.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Gilman discusses wind, art projects and community in Unalaska.

This interview is the fourth in a series of teacher profiles centered on those new or returning to the school system.