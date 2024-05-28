© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Island Interviews

Schoolhouse Block: UCSD third and fourth grade teacher Sierra Gilman

By Andy Lusk
Published May 28, 2024 at 4:00 PM AKDT
A jack of all trades, Gilman became a teacher after realizing she wanted to pass on skills to others.
Courtesy of Sierra Gilman
A jack of all trades, Gilman became a teacher after realizing she wanted to pass on skills to others.

Sierra Gilman is finishing her first year teaching third and fourth grade for the Unalaska school district. A jack of all trades, Gilman became a teacher after realizing she wanted to pass on skills to others. She plans to return to the district next year.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Gilman discusses wind, art projects and community in Unalaska.

This interview is the fourth in a series of teacher profiles centered on those new or returning to the school system.

Tags
Island Interviews UCSDUNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICTSCHOOLSpublic schools
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.<br/>
See stories by Andy Lusk
Related Content
Load More