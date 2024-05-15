© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Education
Island Interviews

Schoolhouse Block: UCSD high school science and math teacher Kyle Holloway

By Andy Lusk
Published May 15, 2024 at 12:06 PM AKDT
Holloway says coming back to Unalaska "just felt right."
Photo Courtesy of Kyle Holloway
Kyle Holloway is wrapping up another year teaching science and math in Unalaska’s public schools. Before this school year, he left briefly to teach in the lower 48, but says coming back “just felt right.”

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Holloway discusses his previous seven years with UCSD, and how Unalaska has changed since he first arrived in 2015.

This interview is the third in a series of teacher profiles centered on those new or returning to the school system.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on May 9, 2024.

Island Interviews UCSDSCHOOLSSCIENCEpublic schoolsUnalaska City High SchoolUnalaska City School
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.<br/>
See stories by Andy Lusk
