Schoolhouse Block: UCSD high school science and math teacher Kyle Holloway

Kyle Holloway is wrapping up another year teaching science and math in Unalaska’s public schools. Before this school year, he left briefly to teach in the lower 48, but says coming back “just felt right.”

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Holloway discusses his previous seven years with UCSD, and how Unalaska has changed since he first arrived in 2015.

This interview is the third in a series of teacher profiles centered on those new or returning to the school system.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on May 9, 2024.