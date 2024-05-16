© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Island Interviews

APIA’s psychologist discusses substance misuse in Unalaska, leading to local symposium

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published May 16, 2024 at 1:26 PM AKDT
Photo courtesy of Heidi Lucking

The Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association (APIA) is hosting its second annual Substance Misuse Symposium in Unalaska on May 17. The event is open to the public.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Dr. Seth Green, APIA’s behavioral health clinical supervisor, discusses the symposium and some causes of substance misuse in Unalaska. He also tells KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi about resources available to families and friends dealing with a loved one struggling with substance misuse.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on May 16, 2024.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
