APIA’s psychologist discusses substance misuse in Unalaska, leading to local symposium

The Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association (APIA) is hosting its second annual Substance Misuse Symposium in Unalaska on May 17. The event is open to the public.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Dr. Seth Green, APIA’s behavioral health clinical supervisor, discusses the symposium and some causes of substance misuse in Unalaska. He also tells KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi about resources available to families and friends dealing with a loved one struggling with substance misuse.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on May 16, 2024.