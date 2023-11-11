Local group seeks feedback on behavioral health, substance misuse and crisis needs

A local group of volunteers, Community 4 Community, is providing a space to discuss and address Unalaska issues, including behavioral health, substance misuse, and crisis needs. The community action group meets monthly at the Unalaska Public Library.

On this episode of "Island Interviews," C4C founder Heidi Lucking discusses the group's commitment to fostering open dialogue and encourages all Unalaskans to bring forward any local issues or concerns they may have to the upcoming meeting, allowing the group to collectively address them.

The group, formerly referred to as the Community Action Group, welcomes the public to attend their next meeting on Monday, Nov. 13.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Nov. 07, 2023.