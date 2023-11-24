© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Industry
Island Interviews

Unalaska fisherman shares his story for World Fisheries Day

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi,
Ethan Candyfire
Published November 24, 2023 at 11:11 AM AKST
Photo courtesy of Scott Lorenzen

Nov. 21 is World Fisheries Day. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it's a day to appreciate how vital fisheries are in providing food for people and promoting healthy ocean ecosystems.

On this episode of "Island Interviews," KUHB's Ethan Candyfire chats with Unalaska fisherman Scott Lorenzen about his experiences working on a small fishing boat, and how he shares his stories with audiences across the nation on social media.

You can find Lorenzen’s videos on Instagram, Youtube and TikTok.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Nov. 21, 2023.

Tags
Island Interviews fishingCommercial Fishingfishfisheries
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Ethan Candyfire
See stories by Ethan Candyfire
Related Content
Load More