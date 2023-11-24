Unalaska fisherman shares his story for World Fisheries Day

Nov. 21 is World Fisheries Day. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it's a day to appreciate how vital fisheries are in providing food for people and promoting healthy ocean ecosystems.

On this episode of "Island Interviews," KUHB's Ethan Candyfire chats with Unalaska fisherman Scott Lorenzen about his experiences working on a small fishing boat, and how he shares his stories with audiences across the nation on social media.

You can find Lorenzen’s videos on Instagram, Youtube and TikTok.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Nov. 21, 2023.