© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Island Interviews

MOTA’s fall exhibition explores connections between Unangax̂ communities in America and Russia

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published November 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM AKST
MOTA included many cross connections between the Commanders and southwest Alaska for this exhibition "Family Mosaics."
Thomas McLenigan
/
MOTA
MOTA included many cross connections between the Commanders and southwest Alaska for this exhibition "Family Mosaics."

The Museum of the Aleutians is set to unveil its fall exhibition "Family Mosaics" Friday, Nov. 17. The new showcase will explore historical and cultural connections of Unangax̂ communities in America and Russia, and will be on display until March.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” MOTA's Thomas McLenigan and Jenya Anichtchenko shared their thoughts on the fall exhibition and the impact they hope “Family Mosaics” will have on visitors.

Tags
Island Interviews MOTAMUSEUM OF THE ALEUTIANSMuseums AlaskaUNANGAX CULTUREUnangax?unangaxUNANGAN CULTUREAleutiansRUSSIA
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content
Load More