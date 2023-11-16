MOTA’s fall exhibition explores connections between Unangax̂ communities in America and Russia

The Museum of the Aleutians is set to unveil its fall exhibition "Family Mosaics" Friday, Nov. 17. The new showcase will explore historical and cultural connections of Unangax̂ communities in America and Russia, and will be on display until March.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” MOTA's Thomas McLenigan and Jenya Anichtchenko shared their thoughts on the fall exhibition and the impact they hope “Family Mosaics” will have on visitors.