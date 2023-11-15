© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
About Town
The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.

Museum of the Aleutians debuts kid-friendly event series

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published November 15, 2023 at 12:48 PM AKST
Museum of the Aleutians Office Manager Megan Dean wants to have a monthly event for children at the museum.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
Museum of the Aleutians Office Manager Megan Dean wants to have a monthly event for children at the museum.

The Museum of the Aleutians’ Color Walk took place in mid-October, while the tundra was well into its transformation from emerald green to an array of yellows, oranges and reds.

Museum Office Manager Megan Dean led a group of young children around a grassy patch next to Iliuliuk Harbor. It was a cold, windy day — blustery, as Dean described it — but the sun was still shining. She pointed out leaves and flowers, noting their colors.

The Color Walk was the first of its kind, and the first in a planned series of kid-friendly activities hosted by the museum. Dean spearheaded the program and already has more events in the works, including Indigenous literature storytime on Nov. 18.

Kids used the colors they saw outside in their artwork.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
Kids used the colors they saw outside in their artwork.

After their walk, the kids went inside to make art and to use the colors they saw along the way. They filled in coloring pages featuring local plants, like pushki and blueberries. It was a way to integrate Unalaskan culture into the changing of the seasons.

Local mom Kristi Baum found out about the event on Facebook. She said the walk was an opportunity for her kids to get in touch with nature.

“Anytime we can get our kids outside exploring is always super fun for me,” Baum said. “Just crafts and creating community, nature and things to get my kids out of the house — especially on beautiful windy days like this.”

Another mom, Asia Beder, said the walk was a chance for her son to connect with others.

“We were just trying to find an activity for our kid to get out and meet new kids,” Beder said. “Our son really enjoyed the leaves and the coloring sheets, and being able to crawl around and explore.”

Dean says she wants to have an event geared at preschool and elementary-aged students once a month with a focus on storytime, outside activities and crafts.
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
