Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Museum of the Aleutians brings in over $25,000 at annual fundraiser

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published November 6, 2023 at 5:20 PM AKST
The Museum of the Aleutians was formed in 1997.
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB
Over 100 people turned out for the Museum of the Aleutians’ annual fundraiser on Nov. 4. The dinner and auction was a members-only event hosted at the Margaret Bay Cafe.

Local businesses, artists and community members donated items for the auction. This year’s items included plane tickets, original artwork, fuel and golden king crab.

Museum director Ginny Hatfield said revenue from memberships supports the nonprofit’s role as a steward of Unangax̂ and Aleutian history.

“Memberships also support our education programs,” Hatfield said. “That includes field trips that the students take each year. We have our archaeology program that we invite the community to participate in. We have family activity days. We also have our exhibits and other visitor services like the gift store that we are proud to offer to the community.”

A handful of attendees said the event was a rare opportunity for them to dress up — many wore suits and dresses.

“Our membership has grown a lot and we’re happy to have all of these people be part of our family,” Hatfield noted.

Around 125 people attended the event, which raised more than $25,000.
Andy Lusk
