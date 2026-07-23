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Dutch Harbor’s UniSea settles with EPA over stormwater violations

KUCB | By Katie Reuther
Published July 23, 2026 at 12:52 PM AKDT
a series of low blue and grey buildings in a harbor with green mountains in the background
Lauren Adams
/
KUCB News
The UniSea processing facilities in Dutch Harbor.

One of Dutch Harbor’s major seafood processors plans to pay about $5,900 to federal regulators to settle violations of the Clean Water Act.

In the proposed settlement agreement, the Environmental Protection Agency said UniSea Inc. failed to properly update plans for preventing stormwater pollution. It also let prohibited discharges enter its stormwater system for about three years leading up to April 2025. That system empties into Iliuliuk Harbor.

In an email to KUCB, UniSea president Tom Enlow characterized the violations as “minor and easily corrected.” Enlow said his company appreciates the EPA’s swift action.

UniSea said the violations have been corrected, and it will pay the penalty.

The EPA is accepting public comment on the settlement through Aug. 19.
Tags
Science & Environment EPAUNISEAEnvironmental Protection AgencyClean Water Act
Katie Reuther
Katie Reuther provides regional coverage across the Aleutian chain as KUCB’s current Report for America corps member.
See stories by Katie Reuther
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