Dutch Harbor’s UniSea settles with EPA over stormwater violations

One of Dutch Harbor’s major seafood processors plans to pay about $5,900 to federal regulators to settle violations of the Clean Water Act .

In the proposed settlement agreement , the Environmental Protection Agency said UniSea Inc. failed to properly update plans for preventing stormwater pollution. It also let prohibited discharges enter its stormwater system for about three years leading up to April 2025. That system empties into Iliuliuk Harbor.

In an email to KUCB, UniSea president Tom Enlow characterized the violations as “minor and easily corrected.” Enlow said his company appreciates the EPA’s swift action.

UniSea said the violations have been corrected, and it will pay the penalty.

The EPA is accepting public comment on the settlement through Aug. 19.