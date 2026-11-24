King Cove’s Native corporation filed an appeal earlier this month to the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court, requesting the reversal of an August federal court order that prevents construction of the highly contested road from King Cove to Cold Bay.

The proposed 19-mile road would cross through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge, connecting King Cove to Cold Bay’s all-weather airport.

King Cove City Administrator Gary Hennigh said he expects the court to take up the appeal next spring.

“We're optimistic, and the timing is such that if the court does its thing by April, May, then 2027 can still be a big year in moving forward,” he said.

For decades, residents have said a road could save lives by allowing people to reach Cold Bay’s airport during a medical emergency, even in weather that would prevent flights out of King Cove.

This summer’s ruling invalidated a 2025 land exchange between the federal government and the King Cove Corporation. The land swap would have given the corporation ownership over land in the wildlife refuge, a necessary step to build the road.

The first nearly three miles of the 19-mile road sits on land that was already owned by the corporation. Construction on that first section started in September .

Hennigh said the first two miles are finished, and construction will resume in the spring.

In the meantime, Hennigh said the community is looking to Governor-elect Kreiss-Tomkins, Sen.-elect Mary Peltola and state lawmakers for additional support.

“The road issue has always had politics involved,” he said. “The people in the right places of authority, with the state and the federal government, all seem to be on the same page with us.”

He hopes key decision makers will continue to favor building the road.