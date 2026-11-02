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Aleknagik House District 37 candidate visits Unalaska on campaign stop 

KUCB | By Katie Reuther
Published November 2, 2026 at 11:46 AM AKST
a white man sits at a table with a campaign sign in the background
Mark Smith

Independent House District 37 candidate Mark Smith visited Unalaska in late October as part of his campaign. He requested to do an interview with KUCB and joined Katie Reuther in the studio. Smith is from Aleknagik, outside of Dillingham in Southwest Alaska.

They discussed education, transportation, energy costs, housing affordability, and trawling.

Smith is one of the four House District 37 candidates in the Nov. 3 general election. The district represents the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands and parts of Southwest Alaska.
Tags
Regional general electionHOUSE DISTRICT 37
Katie Reuther
Katie Reuther provides regional coverage across the Aleutian chain as KUCB’s current Report for America corps member.
See stories by Katie Reuther
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