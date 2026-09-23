Storm brings wind warning and advisory to the Aleutians

A strong storm is expected to bring high winds to Unalaska and the Aleutian and Pribilof islands beginning Wednesday night and lasting into late Friday night. The storm has moved slightly farther south and grown stronger compared with earlier forecasts, according to the National Weather Service.

Atka and Adak are under a high wind warning from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, with gusts up to 80 mph expected.

Unalaska and Nikolski are under a wind advisory from 7 p.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday. Southeast winds of 35 to 45 mph are expected, with gusts up to 55mph.

Gusts of 60 to 70 mph are possible in St. Paul and St. George, and 50 to 60 mph in False Pass, according to the weather service.

Strong wind storms are not uncommon in the region. Still, before a storm hits, the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands Local Emergency Planning Committee recommends that residents bring loose items like garbage cans indoors and anchor anything that can’t be brought inside.

The committee says residents should also charge their cellphones, keep flashlights and extra batteries on hand and sign up for local alerts through Nixle by texting their ZIP code, 99685 for Unalaska, to 888777.