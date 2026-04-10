More wireless internet options are headed to the western Aleutians

In the western Aleutians, the island communities of Atka and Nikolski are in line to receive federally funded broadband internet service. A legal dispute, however, is keeping the same opportunity from reaching Adak anytime soon, according to the project’s director.

The Native Village of Atka, which is the tribal government for Atka, will receive $4.9 million under Alaska’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, known as BEAD .

Breck Craig is the project director for Aang Wireless, the company managing the projects. He said residents can expect wireless broadband internet at minimum download speeds of 100 megabits per second and 20 megabits per second for uploads — fast enough to stream video and support clear video calls.

Craig estimated the service will cost between $70 and $120 a month, depending on options. He said the price could drop even further if the local government chips in, and residents who qualify for the federal Lifeline program could see additional discounts. Lifeline offers monthly discounts on internet service for low-income households.

Craig said the project in Atka and Nikolski can begin once funding is formally released and building approvals are complete. He said wireless broadband will deliver internet directly to homes and businesses via radio waves, without requiring trenching, ground disturbance or large satellite dishes. The current timeline is 12 to 18 months, but Craig said the team is working to speed that up. They’re hoping to have both communities online by the end of summer, if logistics allow.

As for Adak, the wait will be longer. Craig said the project in Adak remains tied up in court proceedings with no clear timeline for when construction can move forward there. He noted that nearly 90% of the funding, or $4.3 million, is to provide internet to Adak.