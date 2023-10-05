© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

GCI moves to next phase of Aleutians fiber optic project

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published October 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM AKDT
The telecommunications company has spent over two years working on an underwater fiber optic cable along the Aleutian Chain, and were weeks away from launching service in Unalaska when the cable was damaged in Unalaska Bay.
Image courtesy of GCI
The cable network from Kodiak to Unalaska is approximately 800 miles long.

Alaska-based internet provider GCI is entering the next phase of their subsea fiber optic cable project, with surveys completed in six communities across the Aleutians, the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak Island.

According to an Oct. 5 statement from the telecommunications company, crews recently finished surveying locations in Chignik Lagoon, Chignik Lake, Cold Bay, False Pass, Ouzinkie and Port Lions.

“The new, high-speed connectivity is going to be transformational for our communities,” said Denise May, the administrator for the Native Village of Port Lions. "There’s still a lot of work to be done, but we’re excited to work closely with GCI to make the process as efficient as possible.”

Planning for the project started in 2017. Five years later, Unalaska was the first Aleutian community to receive the service.

GCI said the second phase will expand service to a total of twelve communities from Kodiak to Unalaska.

In late September GCI crews were in the final stages of construction in King Cove and Sand Point. The company said in a statement that these communities are expected to be linked into the fiber optic broadband network by the end of 2023.

Tags
Regional GCIAU-ALEUTIANS FIBER PROJECTfiber opticINTERNETAleutians
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
Related Content
Load More