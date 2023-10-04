© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

GCI to complete fiber optic installation in Sand Point, King Cove by end of month

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published October 4, 2023 at 3:39 AM AKDT
GCI crews laid the conduit in King Cove in 2022 in preparation for the fiber optic cable...
Courtesy of GCI
GCI crews laid the conduit in King Cove in 2022 in preparation for the fiber optic cable...

GCI said in a statement Thursday that two more communities in the Aleutians will be hooked up to fiber optic broadband by the end of the year.

The telecommunications company said their crews were finishing construction in King Cove and Sand Point, the two largest communities in the Aleutians East Borough.

GCI said they expect to finish hooking up homes and businesses by the end of the month, keeping them on track to launch full internet service by the end of the year.

GCI is the largest telecommunications company based in Alaska. Last year, they completed laying 800 miles of underwater fiber optic cable from Kodiak to Unalaska, the first of its kind to reach the Aleutians.

The rural communities in the region have long had slow internet speeds and unreliable connections. But a recent influx of broadband capabilities, such as Elon Musk’s Starlink have brought fast and reliable internet to the island communities.

Unalaska was the first to connect to GCI’s fiber optic network, with the service launching at the end of 2022.

After completing the project in Sand Point and King Cove, GCI said they will focus on Akutan, Chignik Bay, and Larsen Bay.

Tags
Regional AU-ALEUTIANS FIBER PROJECTGCIEASTERN ALEUTIANSSAND POINTKing cove
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
See stories by Theo Greenly
Related Content
  • The company Osage refurbished a 2007 ambulance that had previously served rural Vermont. They took the cab off the old chassis, stripped it down to bare metal, then inspected the welds. They then replaced and updated the equipment, including a new electrical system and a fresh paint job. In the end, the ambulance was blessed as a brand-new vehicle. King Cove Fire Chief Chris Babcock, pictured driving, said that was the only way they could have afforded it.
    Health
    King Cove celebrates new ambulance
    Theo Greenly
    King Cove often makes headlines for its long-fought battle over a proposed road that would connect it to the all-weather airport in Cold Bay. The remote Aleutian community says the road is key to saving lives because medevacs have a hard time landing on the small, gravel airstrip. With such limited healthcare, it’s a big deal when the community gets new medical equipment. And when they get something big, like the new ambulance that arrived in August, that can be cause for celebration.
  • Regional
    GCI begins setting up for fiber internet in King Cove and Sand Point
    Sofia Stuart-Rasi
    GCI is starting to install fiber internet infrastructure in King Cove and Sand Point this week.
  • The new lift is a 2021 Marine Travelift and cost $1.1 million. It has a 150-metric ton capacity — about a 10% increase over the old lift.
    Industry
    Sand Point gets long-awaited upgrade to its small boat harbor
    Theo Greenly
    Sand Point upgraded its travel lift at the Robert E. Galovin Small Boat Harbor. Also known as a boat gantry crane, the travel lift hoists boats out of the water for repairs or storage. Jordan Keeler is the city administrator for the Eastern Aleutians community. He said the former travel lift was about 40 years old and needed to be replaced.
Load More