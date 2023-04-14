© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

GCI begins setting up for fiber internet in King Cove and Sand Point

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published April 14, 2023 at 4:13 PM AKDT
fiber_optic_gci.jpg
Courtesy of GCI
Map of proposed GCI fiber optic line in the region.

GCI is starting to install fiber internet infrastructure in King Cove and Sand Point this week. It’s the next step in the company’s multimillion-dollar Aleutian Fiber project, which connected Unalaska to high-speed fiber late last year.

GCI Rural Affairs Director Jenifer Nelson said bringing fiber to King Cove and Sand Point will mark a significant upgrade for the regional communities, which have long been dependent on less reliable satellite internet.

“Having access to reliable high-speed connectivity really opens up the gamut of employment opportunities, and people being able to stay in their home community if they want to,” said Nelson. Or “pursue a higher education from their home community. All sorts of access that hasn’t been feasible before.”

Nelson said GCI is currently seeking permission from residents to install fiber equipment in their homes. Workers are also digging trenches to lay the cable.

“We just want to make sure that every home has the infrastructure in place when they're ready to — or if they want to — have service,” she said.

Nelson said residents in King Cove and Sand Point can expect GCI to turn on their local fiber service by the end of the year.

Tags
Regional GCIfiber opticAU-ALEUTIANS FIBER PROJECTAleutian Chain
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content
  • Conduit+Trailer_bd90ac5b-c2a9-4d0e-8f30-af71573b487a-prv.jpeg
    Regional
    GCI continues connecting Unalaskans to high speed fiber internet
    Maggie Nelson
    Unalaska is officially connected to high speed fiber internet, but not everyone on the island has access to the new service.GCI connected its first customers in December, and now, Rural Affairs Director Jenifer Nelson said around 200 homes in the community of about 4,500 year-round residents are turned on and either actively using the fiber broadband or ready to start service.
  • Conduit+Trailer_bd90ac5b-c2a9-4d0e-8f30-af71573b487a-prv.jpeg
    Regional
    GCI connects some Unalaska residents to high-speed internet, others have to wait
    Maggie Nelson
    GCI connected its first Unalaska residential customers to its fastest 2 gig internet speeds this week. And while some Unalaskans now have access to that fiber connection, most community members will have to wait until the new year before logging on.That timeframe is a little later than the telecommunications company had hoped — GCI had been planning for a launch by the end of the year. But for the majority of the island, that service is still weeks away. The company announced Thursday that its island-wide launch of high-speed internet will be rolled out in a “phased approach” and won’t likely happen until mid-January.
  • gci fiber cabel july 22.jpg
    Regional
    GCI fiber optic cable damaged, likely by ship’s anchor
    Theo Greenly
    The 800-mile fiber optic project had just passed a huge milestone earlier this month, when the company ran their first test and successfully brought connectivity to Unalaska. But on Monday, mere weeks away from the official launch, something damaged the cable.
Load More