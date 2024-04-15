© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Akutan connection to GCI fiber-optic network to go live this summer

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published April 15, 2024 at 11:35 AM AKDT
Once a connection is established, Akutan will become the fourth Aleutian community linked to the subsea fiber-optic network.
Theo Greenly
/
KUCB
Once a connection is established, Akutan will become the fourth Aleutian community linked to the subsea fiber-optic network.

Akutan, located in the middle of the Aleutian chain, is slated to receive a fiber-optic internet connection this summer through the GCI Aleutians Fiber Project. Construction is complete and all that remains is to test the system, according to an April 2 statement from the Alaska-based telecommunications company.

Once a connection is established, Akutan will become the fourth Aleutian community linked to the subsea fiber-optic network. Unalaska, Sand Point and King Cove are already connected. Service launched in Unalaska at the end of 2022.

Next, crews will move into the remote communities of Chignik Bay and Larsen Bay. When those locations are connected to the fiber-optic network, the project’s first phase will be complete.

GCI Project Manager Jerry Walker noted the challenges of constructing in places only accessible by boat or airplane, like Chignik Bay and Larsen Bay. He said in the statement, “You can’t just drive to the store for a forgotten piece of material. Every detail must be planned and accounted for before we start work.”

Planning for the fiber-optic project started in 2017. The overall cost will be around $100 million, about half of which comes from federal grant programs.
Tags
Regional GCIAKUTANAU-ALEUTIANS FIBER PROJECTINTERNET
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
Related Content
Load More