Unalaska surfers get surprise Christmas miracle

While many families unwrapped presents in the warmth of their homes on Christmas Day, a small group of surfers in Unalaska paddled into 40 degree waters in hopes of catching a few waves on the Bering Sea.

Tim Erickson, a petty officer with the United States Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit in Unalaska, started his morning like usual, with a drive to one of the local surf spots to scope out the waves. After a few days of windy weather and choppy seas, Erickson described the conditions as a Christmas Miracle.

“To my surprise, that day, I saw two cars driving in and two people were coming out with surfboards,” Erickson said. “I sat there and watched it for probably a good solid 10 minutes. And within that 10 minutes, it was just nonstop consistent waves peeling off of the riprap there.”

Erickson grew up riding the waves in sunny Southern California. But he said there’s something special about surfing in the Aleutians.

“It’s one of the most surreal surfing experiences I’ve ever had,” he said. “California is gorgeous, there’s amazing waves there, but the scenery and wildlife here — very beautiful and surprisingly great waves.”

Among the surfers Erickson observed that morning was Reef Larwood, a tugboat mate who has worked on the island since 2021. Larwood said Unalaska’s landscape adds to the thrill of the experience.

“Especially that spot with the shipwreck right there and the snow-covered mountains surrounding you,” Larwood said. “And then there's always all the sea life. There was a sea lion that came up 20 feet away from us, just checking us out, trying to figure out what was going on.”

While the beaches may be stunning, surfing in cold waters comes with unique challenges. Both Erickson and Larwood emphasize the importance of safety and proper gear.

“Hypothermia is a real thing,” Erickson said. “You need to have proper equipment. You need to have a really good wetsuit. And you need to have a really thick wetsuit.”

Larwood agreed, adding that his setup includes a 6-millimeter hooded wetsuit along with 7-millimeter booties and gloves.

“You want your wetsuit nice and snug, nice and tight, so water doesn't get in there too easily,” he explained.

For those interested in trying surfing in Unalaska, Larwood suggests starting at Summer Bay during the warmer months. The sandy bottom offers a safer environment for learning, he said.