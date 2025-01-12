Search Query
Surfing
Regional
Unalaska surfers get surprise Christmas miracle
Kanesia McGlashan-Price
While many families unwrapped presents in the warmth of their homes on Christmas Day, a small group of surfers in Unalaska paddled into 40 degree waters in hopes of catching a few waves on the Bering Sea.
2:59