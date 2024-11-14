© 2024 KUCB
Shareholder with family ties to the Aleut Corp.’s early days joins board of directors

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published November 14, 2024 at 3:53 PM AKST
Swetzof is based in Anchorage and was born and raised in Atka.
Courtesy of Marii Swetzof
/
The Aleut Corp.
Swetzof is based in Anchorage and was born and raised in Atka.

Marii Swetzof, daughter of the Aleut Corp.’s first president Mike Swetzof, has been elected to fill a vacancy on the corporation’s board.

The Aleut Corp. is one of a dozen Alaska Native regional organizations that formed in 1972 under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA). The corporation represents thousands of primarily Unangax̂ shareholders from the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands. The nine-member board guides the work of the organization.

Swetzof is based in Anchorage and was born and raised in Atka. She currently serves as president for Atka’s Atx̂am Corp., and has replaced outgoing member Colleen Dushkin, who stepped down to focus on other projects.

Aleut Corp. Vice President of Communications and Marketing Kate Gilling said Swetzof has a strategic mind and a plan for growth.

“This will be her first time serving on the Aleut Corp. board and it’s very exciting to have that presence originally from Atka,” Gilling said.

Board members serve three year terms and are subject to reelection. Gilling said the board has seen little turnover over the last few years.

Swetzof’s term expires in 2027.
