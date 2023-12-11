© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Aleutian communities to receive over $4 million for recycling projects

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published December 11, 2023 at 1:11 PM AKST
Dealing with waste in Alaska’s remote communities can be challenging, and Adak is no exception.
The Aleut Corp.
Dealing with waste in Alaska’s remote communities can be challenging, and Adak is no exception.

The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska, the Aleut Corp. and the Aleutian-Pribilof Islands Association are slated to receive more than $4 million total for regional waste management and recycling programs.

In November, the three Aleutian organizations were named as recipients in the Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling grant program. SWIFR grants go toward dozens of recycling projects in communities and tribes across the country.

According to a press release, the Qawalangin Tribe plans to use SWIFR funds to build an Aleutian Islands regional recycling hub and educate the public on the recycling process. Currently, the tribe offers an aluminum can recycling program, but recycling in Unalaska is limited overall.

Dealing with waste in Alaska’s remote communities can be challenging, and Adak — the westernmost municipality in the United States — is no exception. But the Aleut Corp. plans to use a $1.5 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency for infrastructure to improve solid waste management and recycling on the island.

The grant for Adak will fund new equipment, as well as military debris cleanup, said Julie Toomey, vice president of regional affairs for the Aleut Corp. The city faces challenges disposing of materials left behind during past military operations.

“We're going to upgrade one of our buildings with new garage doors to secure waste and purchase some critical machinery such as an excavator and a baler,” Toomey said.

Some of the funds are slated for finding an off-island recycling facility that can transfer and process debris.

APIA will use SWIFR funds to create a regional plan to cut back on landfill use and burning. The Aleut Corp. plans to provide APIA with information and use new equipment on Adak to support the region-wide efforts for the recycling program, Toomey said.

It will be some time still before the program on Adak is fully implemented, Toomey said, noting that she anticipates new equipment will be selected and moved onto the island by the summer of 2025.
Tags
Regional recyclingEPAQawalangin Tribe of UnalaskaALEUT CORPORATIONAPIA
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
Related Content
  • Regional
    New Aleutian program distributes $24K in grants for small businesses
    Maggie Nelson
    Eight Aleutian businesses were awarded $3,000 each in late April as part of a new microgrant program from the Aleutian Marketplace. Grant recipients range from an ice cream shop in King Cove to a notary in Unalaska to commercial fishermen in Sand Point. A total of $24,000 worth of grant money was distributed throughout the region. It’s the first of two rounds of grants through the partnership between the Aleutian Pribilof Island Community Development Association, TelAlaska, Wells Fargo and the Aleut Corporation. The organizations work with community members, small business owners and creative entrepreneurs throughout the region in an attempt to help fuel local economies.
  • This 1944 photo shows part of the Naval Operating Base on Adak. Much of the island, which has at least 17 contaminated sites, has been conveyed to the Aleut Corp.
    Regional
    Alaska prepares to sue feds over contamination on Native corporation land
    Liz Ruskin / Alaska Public Media
    The state of Alaska is preparing to file lawsuits against the federal government over hundreds of contaminated sites that the feds conveyed to Alaska Native corporations. Much of the contamination is on former military installations and dates back to the Cold War or World War II. Sites include a chemical weapons dump in Adak as well as old tank farms all over Alaska and abandoned buildings that contain lead and asbestos. Much of the contamination is on former military installations and dates back to the Cold War or World War II. Sites include a chemical weapons dump in Adak as well as old tank farms all over Alaska and abandoned buildings that contain lead and asbestos. There are 548 sites, and the state filed 548 notices of intent to sue in mid-December.
  • Regional
    As Arctic Ice Melts, Will The Navy Return To Adak?
    Amid the wind, waves, and rain, a strange ship roared through Kuluk Bay toward the shores of Adak.It looked out of place, speeding past misty green…
Load More