Tustumena slated for one Aleutian Chain ferry run per month next summer

The M/V Tustumena, which just turned 60 years old , is expected to continue serving the Aleutian Chain with one run per month between May and September of next year.

The Alaska Marine Highway System is seeking public comment on its proposed 2025 summer ferry schedule , which was released much earlier than usual, on Oct. 29. Next year’s sailing schedule mirrors the last three years, with fewer runs along the Aleutian Chain than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Written public comments will be accepted through Nov. 12. Additional comments and suggestions for schedule changes will be heard at two virtual public meetings , one for Southeast Alaska and the other for Southwest and Southcentral Alaska. Both meetings are scheduled for Nov. 12.

Amanda Becker, Kodiak’s ferry terminal manager, noted in a Facebook comment that early bookings usually open about two weeks after public comments close, as long as no major changes to the schedule are requested.

The Tustumena ran twice a month during the summer in the years leading up to the pandemic, but the schedule has since been slimmed down.