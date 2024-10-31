© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Tustumena slated for one Aleutian Chain ferry run per month next summer

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published October 31, 2024 at 12:43 PM AKDT
Tustumena Aleutian Chain Run August 2024
Theo Greenly
/
KUCB
Tustumena Aleutian Chain Run August 2024

The M/V Tustumena, which just turned 60 years old, is expected to continue serving the Aleutian Chain with one run per month between May and September of next year.

The Alaska Marine Highway System is seeking public comment on its proposed 2025 summer ferry schedule, which was released much earlier than usual, on Oct. 29. Next year’s sailing schedule mirrors the last three years, with fewer runs along the Aleutian Chain than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Written public comments will be accepted through Nov. 12. Additional comments and suggestions for schedule changes will be heard at two virtual public meetings, one for Southeast Alaska and the other for Southwest and Southcentral Alaska. Both meetings are scheduled for Nov. 12.

Amanda Becker, Kodiak’s ferry terminal manager, noted in a Facebook comment that early bookings usually open about two weeks after public comments close, as long as no major changes to the schedule are requested.

The Tustumena ran twice a month during the summer in the years leading up to the pandemic, but the schedule has since been slimmed down.
Tags
Regional ALASKA MARINE HIGHWAY SYSTEMTRANSPORTATIONM/V TUSTUMENATUSTUMENA
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
Related Content
Load More