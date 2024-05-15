Tustumena repairs pause services to three Aleutian communities

The M/V Tustumena will not be making stops in False Pass, Akutan or Unalaska in May. An Alaska Marine Highway System spokesperson said the state ferry is undergoing a leak repair before its seasonal launch this year.

The 60-year-old ferry, which serves more than 10 communities in Southwest Alaska from May to September, was scheduled to arrive in Unalaska on May 18, but won’t be coming to the island until June.

According to an Alaska Marine Highway System spokesperson, a "stuffing box leak" was discovered when the Tustumena went into the water at a shipyard in Seward. The state ferry had to be put back in drydock for one day to replace the compromised gasket.

However, repair delays for the Tustumena have been an ongoing issue. Since 2020, the number of the ferry's stops in the region has decreased due to state budget cuts. Last year, local, state and federal representatives were in Unalaska discussing the state ferry's future, stating that the Tustumena would be the first in its fleet to be replaced.

The marine highway spokesperson said May's cancellations will get the Tustumena back on schedule later this season, keeping June's schedule on track. Affected customers are being contacted for a refund or rebook.

The Tustumena is the only state ferry that sails in the Aleutian Islands. For more information on the state ferry and its schedule, go to the Alaska Marine Highway System's website.