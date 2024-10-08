With new store, legal cannabis rolls into Unalaska

Unalaska’s first cannabis dispensary is up and running. Bering Sea Buds’ doors opened Oct. 2 after weather-related delays in construction and years of uncertainty around whether or not the island would ever get its own pot shop.

Jamie Stippel is the store’s assistant manager. She said she’s excited to see the staff’s hard work pay off in getting the business going.

“It's nice for people to have a selection of different flavors,” she said. “We have a nice selection of gummies and cartridges, as well as flower — pre-roll and not.”

Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB All visitors must show ID at the door.

The store offers pipes, lighters and branded merch, too.

Bering Sea Buds staff are well-versed in statewide cannabis regulations and products, according to Stippel.

“That is probably the most exciting thing about opening — making sure that we're giving people the opportunity to be educated about what they're putting in their body,” she said.

Stippel said she knows Unalaska has been impacted by the national opioid crisis and she’s glad to offer safe, regulated products.

Michael Tutiakoff is the store’s manager. He said staff plan to keep information in the store for those dealing with drug and alcohol addiction.

“We'll have a folder with help if needed,” Tutiakoff said. “We've contacted USAFV [Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence]. Got some pamphlets and cards.”

You must be at least 21 years old to enter the store. Other than that, everyone is welcome, Stippel said.

“If you partake, if you don't, if you're interested, if you have questions — even if you really are not on board with cannabis at all — come into the shop and talk to us, ask some questions. Maybe we can point you in a different direction. And maybe you'll leave with a gummy or a pre-roll.”

Recreational cannabis was legalized in Alaska in early 2015. There are currently more than 150 cannabis dispensaries across the state. In 2016, Unalaska voters overturned the city’s ban on commercial sales, but no local dispensaries opened until now.

Bering Sea Buds is located at 749 East Broadway near Loop Road. It’s open Monday through Saturday. All visitors must show ID at the door.