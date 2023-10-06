Unalaska cannabis dispensary aims to open by spring 2024

A cannabis dispensary could open in Unalaska before spring, but a few hurdles remain.

Dutch Harbor Cannabis Company was granted provisional approval for a marijuana license by the state Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office in August. Unalaska City officials said the company is now in the process of securing proper permitting.

“The building permit is in process,” said Assistant City Manager Marjie Veeder. “I think it's pretty close.”

Michael Miller, a managing member of the cannabis company, said the state fire marshal is reviewing building plans.

“Once our retail space is built out and [the control board] has done a site visit, we will be open for business,” Miller said.

The proposed site for the retail shop is a 20,222 square foot lot on East Broadway near Loop Road. City documents show Dutch Harbor Cannabis Company has leased the property from the current owner for three years, with renewal options totaling an additional nine years.

Miller said the company plans to hire local “budtenders” to work at the store, and said they have already hired an Unalaska resident as the shop’s general manager.

Recreational cannabis was legalized in Alaska in early 2015. There are currently more than 150 cannabis dispensaries across the state. In 2016, Unalaska voters overturned the city’s ban on commercial sales, but no dispensaries have been opened.

Miller said he expects Dutch Harbor Cannabis Company to open by spring 2024.