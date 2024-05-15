Dutch Harbor Cannabis Company opening delayed until fall

Unalaska is still slated for its first cannabis dispensary, but the opening date has been pushed back from spring to fall.

Jana Weltzin is an attorney representing Dutch Harbor Cannabis Company. She told KUCB in an emailed statement that weather-related delays made winter construction a challenge.

Weltzin noted that construction is set to begin soon and should finish by August. The dispensary will be located on a 20,222 square foot lot on East Broadway near Loop Road.

The team behind Dutch Harbor Cannabis Company expects to be open for business by October, Weltzin said. First, the State Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office must visit the site and issue a hard copy of the store’s marijuana retail license.

Mike Tutiakoff was selected to manage the store. The company is also seeking four to six employees over 21 years old who will need to have an active marijuana handler permit.

Weltzin said the company has several legal mechanisms that will allow them to bring products into Unalaska, which is off the road system and can’t receive ground deliveries. She declined to disclose the details of transportation plans.