Four Chinese military vessels spotted near Aleutian Islands

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published July 11, 2024 at 10:10 AM AKDT
The crew of the Cutter Kimball detected three of the ships 124 miles north of Amchitka Pass in the Aleutian Islands. Crew on an HC130-J airplane found another ship northeast of Atka Island.

The U.S. Coast Guard encountered four People’s Republic of China military warships in the Bering Sea over the weekend.

The foreign vessels were following international law, and told Coast Guard personnel they were practicing “freedom of navigation operations.”

Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer Michael Salerno said this sort of encounter has happened about once a year for the past few years but couldn’t confirm if it’s been a regular occurrence before that.

In 2021, the Coast Guard spotted four warships in the region. About a year later, the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball stumbled upon Chinese and Russian military vessels traveling together near Kiska Island. Then in 2023, U.S. Navy warships were dispatched to the Aleutians, after 11 Chinese and Russian military vessels were found operating in the region.

The latest four ships were in international waters inside the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone, an area up to about 200 nautical miles offshore, where the U.S. has jurisdiction over natural resources.

None of the ships broke any international rules or norms. Still, the 418-foot Kimball contacted the Chinese vessels to ensure there were no disruptions to Alaska’s coastline or national interests. The Kimball continued monitoring the ships until they entered the North Pacific Ocean, south of the Aleutians.
