© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Russian military conducts exercises in Bering Sea

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published September 20, 2023 at 1:02 PM AKDT
The Department of Defense released a warning advising mariners of Russian missile operations in the Bering Sea, including within the U.S exclusive economic zone south of St. Lawrence Island, until Sept. 24. They are within international waters and not in violation of international laws and the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball is patrolling the area.
Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard
The Department of Defense released a warning advising mariners of Russian missile operations in the Bering Sea, including within the U.S exclusive economic zone south of St. Lawrence Island, until Sept. 24. They are within international waters and not in violation of international laws and the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball is patrolling the area.

The Russian military is running naval exercises in the Bering Sea, and the U.S. Coast Guard is keeping watch.

The Coast Guard Cutter Kimball is patrolling an area along the U.S./Russia Maritime Boundary Line as Russian vessels perform various tactile exercises.

On Friday, the Russians launched a missile approximately 600 miles northwest of Dutch Harbor.

Rear Adm. Megan Dean, a representative from the Coast Guard, said in a statement the exercises are lawful, but said the Coast Guard “will continue to ensure there are no disruptions to U.S. interests or commerce in the maritime environment around Alaska.”

The U.S. Department of Defense issued a warning for the area that will remain in effect through Sunday, Sept. 24.

Tags
Regional RUSSIARussian military vesselsCoast Guard Seventeenth DistrictU.S. COAST GUARDAlaska State News
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
See stories by Theo Greenly
Related Content
  • Several U.S. Navy warships docked in Unalaska last week, after 11 Chinese and Russian military vessels were found operating in the region.
    Regional
    Navy warships dispatched to Aleutians after Chinese, Russian military spotted in region...again
    Hope McKenney
    Several U.S. Navy warships were dispatched to the Aleutian Islands last week, after 11 Chinese and Russian military vessels were found operating in the region. The exact location of the foreign ships was not disclosed.
  • Captain D’Arcy didn’t comment on the strategic implications of the foreign warships the Kimball encountered last month. But he said the cutter is staged for just about anything and will continue monitoring the area for foreign military activity.
    Regional
    Coast Guard captain describes encounter with Chinese, Russian warships off Alaska
    Maggie Nelson
    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball calls Honolulu home, but recently it’s seen a lot of action in the Aleutians. Just last month while on a routine patrol, the vessel encountered a group of Russian and Chinese warships traveling together through the Bering Sea. The Kimball’s commander, Capt. Thomas D’Arcy, recalled the encounter during a port call in Unalaska last weekend.D’Arcy didn’t comment on the strategic implications of the foreign warships the Kimball encountered last month. But he said the cutter is staged for just about anything and will continue monitoring the area for foreign military activity.
  • The 500-foot USS Curtis Wilbur is nicknamed the “Steel Hammer of the Fleet." The guided missile destroyer sailed to Dutch Harbor on its way to participate in Arctic Edge, a joint forces training exercise.
    Regional
    Navy warship stops in Dutch Harbor on way to Arctic military exercise
    Theo Greenly
    The world’s attention is focused on Russia’s European border, but tensions are also building on the country’s far eastern border with the United States. And it's a conflict that’s been simmering for decades. Melting ice and thawing permafrost in the Arctic are opening previously inaccessible resources, like oil and minerals. That’s leading Arctic nations like Russia, the United States and Canada to focus increased attention on the region. And Alaska has a front row seat.
Load More