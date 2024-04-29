Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska launches free food distribution program

The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska has a new program to provide fresh, organic, Alaska-sourced foods to the entire community, with the next event slated for April 30.

Organizers expect the program to continue throughout the next two years, working in conjunction with other regional tribal organizations’ food security initiatives.

At a distribution trial run on March 26, Unalaskans came to the tribe’s food bank and received bags full of carrots, potatoes, cabbage and beef — all completely free. The produce and meat came from A.D. Farm, a family farm in Palmer. The tribe is interested in partnering with multiple providers over the course of the program, including local fishermen.

Tanaya Horne is an executive at the Qawalangin Tribe. She said the program is part of the tribe’s ongoing wellness initiatives, and aims to support Alaska farmers by offering their products to locals looking for high-quality, minimally-processed foods.

“For Alaska Native and American Indian people, our love language is food,” Horne said.

The project first developed last spring, when the tribe met with Department of Agriculture representatives at a forum promoting economic development in Native communities. The tribe was ultimately awarded over $2 million for the project through the USDA’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Program.

The tribe partnered with APIA, who has existing wellness and food security programs.

Anfesia Tutiakoff, the tribe’s cultural director, said she hopes the program can dovetail with some of the foods already available in Unalaska, including local herbs.

“The more that we're able to harvest our natural foods on-island, and use natural foods from these farmers, you get less and less processed foods,” Tutiakoff said.

Tribal services manager Marie Schomer said that during the trial run, the tribe received and distributed around 5,000 pounds of food to the community.

“I love doing it, personally, because a lot of families out here are struggling with the cost of food,” Schomer said. “If you're able to give them a couple bags of fresh produce and meat, it's very helpful.”

The cost of food in Alaska is famously high, and Unalaska is no exception. Groceries are barged into the island and take longer to deliver than to stores in the lower 48, leading to higher costs and fewer options.

In Unalaska, there are no income restrictions to participate in the program. Anyone is welcome to take food whether or not they are a tribal member.

Horne expects the program to do distribution events every other week by the summer.

The next food distribution event will be at 68 Makushin Drive on April 30. Elders and seniors are invited to attend first, from 2 to 3 p.m. The rest of the community is welcome from 3:30 until supplies run out.