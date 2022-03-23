© 2022
Regional
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts every weekday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Coast Guard cutter aircrew hoists man from boat near Cold Bay in its second medevac in four days

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published March 23, 2022 at 4:19 PM AKDT
coast_guard_logo.jpg
Berett Wilber
/
KUCB

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a man from a fish processing boat north of Cold Bay Monday.

The 62-year-old man was hoisted from the 254-foot vessel, Phoenix, after experiencing stroke-like symptoms, according to a USCG news release. Officials at the command center in Juneau received the initial medevac request shortly before 11 a.m. Monday morning.

The vessel was about 50 miles north of Cold Bay Monday afternoon when Cutter Alex Haley deployed its MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to rescue the sick man. He was flown to the Eastern Aleutian community where he was put in the care of an ambulance crew.

Winds were gusting up to 40 mph and seas were at a height of 10 feet during the hoist, the statement said.

Master Chief Petty Officer Christopher Cole said this week has been busy for the cutter and its aircrew.

“They had two medevacs in four days and were essential in getting these individuals to a higher level of care,” he said in a statement.

USCG officials didn’t elaborate on the man’s condition.

Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
