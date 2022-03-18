© 2022
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Coast Guard medevacs man from floating fish processor near Unalaska

KUCB | By Hope McKenney
Published March 18, 2022 at 3:50 PM AKDT
America's Finest.jpg
Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard
A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew deployed aboard Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley hoisted the injured man from the 262-foot fish processor America’s Finest at 12:52 p.m. Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a man from a fish processing boat about 90 miles northwest of Unalaska Thursday, according to a USCG statement.

The helicopter crew aboard Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley hoisted the injured man from the 262-foot fish processor America’s Finest just before 1 p.m. They flew to Unalaska where he was placed in the care of LifeMed personnel.

Watchstanders in the 17th Coast Guard District command center in Juneau received the initial medevac request from the catcher-processor at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the statement. The boat’s master reported a crew member sustained serious injuries to his foot on the boat 20 miles west of St. George Island.

Command center personnel ordered the launch of the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew while the processor made way south toward Unalaska. An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew also launched from Air Station Kodiak to provide additional support.

“So many people contributed to the success of this case,” Petty Officer First Class Jeffrey Dickey, a watchstander at the 17th District command center, said in a statement. “Thanks to the communication and continuous cooperation between America’s Finest, Alex Haley, command center personnel and the aircrews we were able to get this individual to a higher level of care.”

Weather at the time of the hoist included 30 mph winds gusting to 40 mph and 15 foot seas, with heavy freezing spray.

Hope McKenney
Born in rural Northern California, Hope started as a reporter and producer at KZYX in Mendocino County. She then worked at Kichwa Hatari — the first Quechua language radio station in the U.S., based in New York — and KQED in San Francisco.
