Unalaska Fire Department Investigating Cause Of Fire At Airport Restaurant

The Unalaska Fire Department responded to a fire at the Airport Restaurant Monday night.

Fire Chief Patrick Shipp said at around 11:45 p.m., he was notified that a fire alarm was going off at the airport.

"Dispatch dispatched the police, as well as the fire department," he said. "First arriving officers from the police department on scene reported flames showing at the roofline. The first crews went into the building and found the source of heat was in the kitchen area of the restaurant at the airport."

Shipp said the fire had set off two sprinklers, as well as the ANSUL fire suppression system located over the cooking area. He said the system contained the fire and kept it from growing any bigger by the time fire personnel arrived on scene, less than ten minutes after the initial call.

"That's exactly what the systems are supposed to do," Shipp said. "And luckily, everything worked the way it was supposed to, so we didn't have any more loss. That's what the sprinkler systems are made to do. It's not really to put fires out, it's just to hold them at wherever they're at when those [sprinkler] heads pop. So it did good, worked well, and the fire department did what they're supposed to do."

Shipp said no one was in the building at the time, and that the cause of the fire is still unknown.