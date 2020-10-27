Unalaska Fire Department Investigating Cause Of Fire At Airport Restaurant

By 25 seconds ago

The Unalaska Fire Department is still investigating the cause of Monday night's fire at the Airport Restaurant.
Credit Hope McKenney/KUCB

The Unalaska Fire Department responded to a fire at the Airport Restaurant Monday night. 

Fire Chief Patrick Shipp said at around 11:45 p.m., he was notified that a fire alarm was going off at the airport. 

"Dispatch dispatched the police, as well as the fire department," he said. "First arriving officers from the police department on scene reported flames showing at the roofline. The first crews went into the building and found the source of heat was in the kitchen area of the restaurant at the airport."

Shipp said the fire had set off two sprinklers, as well as the ANSUL fire suppression system located over the cooking area. He said the system contained the fire and kept it from growing any bigger by the time fire personnel arrived on scene, less than ten minutes after the initial call. 

"That's exactly what the systems are supposed to do," Shipp said. "And luckily, everything worked the way it was supposed to, so we didn't have any more loss. That's what the sprinkler systems are made to do. It's not really to put fires out, it's just to hold them at wherever they're at when those [sprinkler] heads pop. So it did good, worked well, and the fire department did what they're supposed to do."

Shipp said no one was in the building at the time, and that the cause of the fire is still unknown. 

 

Tags: 
News
City of Unalaska Fire Department
PUBLIC SAFETY
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Airport Restaurant
tom madsen airport
FIRE

Related Content

During Unalaska's Tsunami Siren Test, Nearby Communities Were Evacuating To Higher Ground

By Oct 22, 2020
Hope McKenney/KUCB

 

On Monday, in the middle of testing the city’s sirens, Unalaska received notification of a large earthquake southeast of Sand Point and a subsequent tsunami warning in communities east of Unalaska to the Kenai Peninsula

Unalaska Hires Police Chief After Nearly Two And A Half Year Search

By Jul 10, 2020
Berett Wilber/KUCB

 

The City of Unalaska has hired a new police chief, officials announced last week. 

Jay King, from the Montgomery Police Department in Alabama, accepted the offer and is expected to start his new position with the city no later than Sept. 1, according to City Manager Erin Reinders. 

Sanitizing Crew Disinfects City While Unalaskans Sleep

By Sep 30, 2020
Maggie Nelson/KUCB

With help from local fish processor, UniSea, the City of Unalaska opened a quarantine facility in mid-April to house community members and seafood workers who might need a place to isolate and quarantine if they were to fall ill with the coronavirus.  