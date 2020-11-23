Six Cold Bay Residents Test Positive For COVID-19

Officials reported six positive cases of COVID-19 in Cold Bay on Saturday. Because the individuals are residents of the Alaska Peninsula village, the state will report them as positive cases for the Aleutians East Borough, according to Eastern Aleutian Tribes.

The regional tribal healthcare provider said in a statement that upon receiving the positive test results, the unnamed individuals were placed in isolation.

The healthcare provider is working with city and state officials to ensure precautions are taken to protect anyone who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

"If you reside in Cold Bay and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (i.e. fever, cough, headache, loss of taste or smell), for the health and safety of the community, it is the recommendation of Eastern Aleutian Tribes that you be tested for the virus," said CEO Paul Mueller, in a statement. "You should also self-quarantine and take steps to help prevent the disease from spreading."

To date, this marks 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the community of roughly 50 people. In addition to Saturday's positives, one individual tested positive for the virus in October, eight individuals tested positive for the virus in September, one individual tested positive in early August, and two individuals tested positive for the virus in June.