Oct. 1 Election Guide: Poll Hours, Acceptable IDs, And More

By 25 seconds ago

The polls will open Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 8 a.m. for Unalaska's local election. KUCB will share the preliminary results live after the polls close at 8 p.m.
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Tuesday, Oct. 1 is Election Day.

The polls will be open at Unalaska City Hall from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Island voters will decide the city's mayor, two seats on the City Council, and two seats on the school board for the Unalaska City School District. Find a sample ballot here, read candidates' statements here, and find more information here

Voters will be asked for identification, such as voter ID cards, driver's licenses, state IDs, military IDs, passports, and hunting and fishing licenses. Voters may also present current utility bills, paychecks, bank statements, birth certificates, or government-issued documents.  

Those who can't vote in person because of age, illness, or disability may appoint a personal representative to pick up and deliver their ballots to them — or ask the city clerk to do so. Make those arrangements by calling the city clerk's office at 581-1251.

Stay tuned to 89.7 FM on Tuesday night. KUCB will share the preliminary election results live as soon as they become available.

Final results will be available Friday, Oct. 4 after the canvassing committee processes any absentee and questioned ballots. The canvassing meeting starts at 10 a.m. at City Hall.

Tags: 
News
ELECTION
CITY COUNCIL
SCHOOL BOARD
VOTING

Related Content

2019 Election: Candidate Statements

By Sep 13, 2019
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Each year, KUCB offers local candidates the opportunity to tell voters about themselves, their qualifications, and why they’re running for office. Find their personal statements at the following links:

School Board Candidates Forum: Cummings, Good, And Rankin Weigh In On UCSD Issues

By Sep 19, 2019
Josh Good (TOP LEFT) AND HOPE MCKENNEY/KUCB (TOP RIGHT AND BOTTOM)

The threat of declining state and local funding dominated last week's Candidates Forum focused on the school board.

In the race for seat D, first-time candidate Josh Good and incumbent Denise Rankin agreed on many issues facing the Unalaska City School District, while touting their different credentials to voters.

Ballot Set: Robinson, Tutiakoff Vying For Mayor, While Good Challenges Rankin For School Board

By Aug 21, 2019
Dennis Robinson, Vince Tutiakoff Sr., KUCB Archive, And Denise Rankin

This fall, Unalaska will elect a new mayor.

The city ballot, finalized Tuesday, shows the candidates vying for the mayor's office in the Oct. 1 election are Dennis Robinson and Vince Tutiakoff Sr.

Incumbent Frank Kelty did not file to run for reelection, suggesting he may be retiring from a decades-long career in local politics — something he mentioned after the 2016 runoff.