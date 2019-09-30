Oct. 1 Election Guide: Poll Hours, Acceptable IDs, And More

Tuesday, Oct. 1 is Election Day.

The polls will be open at Unalaska City Hall from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Island voters will decide the city's mayor, two seats on the City Council, and two seats on the school board for the Unalaska City School District. Find a sample ballot here, read candidates' statements here, and find more information here.

Voters will be asked for identification, such as voter ID cards, driver's licenses, state IDs, military IDs, passports, and hunting and fishing licenses. Voters may also present current utility bills, paychecks, bank statements, birth certificates, or government-issued documents.

Those who can't vote in person because of age, illness, or disability may appoint a personal representative to pick up and deliver their ballots to them — or ask the city clerk to do so. Make those arrangements by calling the city clerk's office at 581-1251.

Stay tuned to 89.7 FM on Tuesday night. KUCB will share the preliminary election results live as soon as they become available.

Final results will be available Friday, Oct. 4 after the canvassing committee processes any absentee and questioned ballots. The canvassing meeting starts at 10 a.m. at City Hall.