Egg Hunt Not All It's Cracked Up To Be

Unalaska's annual Easter egg hunt did not happen this year because people collected the eggs before the event was scheduled to begin.

Recreation Manager Albert Burnham says that a large group of people showed up as Department of Parks, Culture and Recreation (PCR) staff were setting up on Tutiakoff field.

"By the time we realized what was happening and we were able to get out there and try to get it stopped, most of the eggs had been gathered," Burnham said. "So when we had the rest of the community show up at the advertised 1 o'clock start time, there just weren't any eggs left."

Burnham says the poachers collected approximately 4,000 eggs in less than 10 minutes.

While there were staff present at the time, Burnham declined to answer if they approached the group.

"I don't know if I want to go into that," Burnham said. "PCR is not here to point any fingers at anybody. It's hard to tell exactly what people heard and what all was said."

Burnham says there has been a full review of the situation with event staff. Additionally, he says the PCR is putting measures in place – like making sure there are enough staff to keep community members off the field until the hunt starts – so this doesn't happen again.