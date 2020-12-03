City Says Three New Cases Of COVID-19 Unrelated To Earlier Cases Of Community Spread

Credit Hope McKenney/KUCB

The City of Unalaska reported three cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, all unrelated to the two cases of community spread reported earlier in the week.

For two of the new cases, one individual had a recent travel history, arriving in Unalaska on Nov. 24, and the second individual is within the same household, the city said in a press release. Both individuals have been in self-quarantine since the traveler's arrival.

The household member without a travel history is considered an isolated case of community spread, according to Melanee Tiura, chief executive officer of Iliuliuk Family and Health Services.

The third case is an Icicle Seafoods employee who arrived in Unalaska on Nov. 18 and tested positive during quarantine, Tiura said.

The positive case is the first among Icicle employees since eight previous cases were reported at the seafood company in June and July. Icicle's sole plant in Unalaska is a floating processing ship called the Northern Victor.

All three individuals are in isolation and are being monitored by staff from the clinic, and contact tracing is underway.

To date, this marks 112 cases of the coronavirus in Unalaska, four of which are currently active. The city's local risk factor remains at "high."

