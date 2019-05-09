Car Accident On Unalaska's Mount Ballyhoo Leaves 2 Students Dead

Updated 5/9/19 7:50 p.m.

Two high school students died in a car accident Thursday after the vehicle was driven into a ravine off the side of Unalaska's Mount Ballyhoo.

Interim Police Chief John Lucking said emergency responders located their bodies after several hours of staging search and rescue operations from both the top and base of the mountain's Ulakta Head.

Now, Lucking said responders will work on recovering the bodies with help from the U.S. Coast Guard, which has sent a helicopter from Air Station Kodiak to assist.

A third high school student survived the accident. Lucking said that student, who was the driver, was able to get out of the car, hike back up the mountain, and request help.

The surviving student was taken to the clinic, where he was released without treatment.

Lucking declined to identify the students. While their families have been notified, he said he wanted time to speak with their classmates, many of whom were decorating for the prom Thursday evening, before he released their names.

He also declined to comment on the cause of the accident until later.

The Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association (APIA) is sending a team of mental health professionals to the island to help local providers support families, classmates, and community members.

Lucking said Public Safety officials and community leaders will tell Unalaskans how they can reach those providers and access those in-person services as soon as possible.

For now, Unalaskans can contact APIA's behavioral health staff at 907-581-2751 or 1-844-375-2742.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

-- -- -- Updated 5/9/19 at 5:20 p.m.

Emergency responders are trying to rescue two people on Unalaska's Mount Ballyhoo after a car was driven into a ravine off the Ulakta Head side of the mountain.

Three people were in the car when the incident happened Thursday afternoon, according to Interim Police Chief John Lucking.

Lucking said the driver was able to get out of the car, hike back up the mountain, and request help for the two passengers he said were still inside.

The status of those two people is unknown.

Lucking said the Department of Public Safety is staging rescue operations from both the top of the mountain and the base.

The U.S. Coast Guard is also sending a helicopter from Air Station Kodiak after Public Safety officials requested assistance.

The cause of the accident is still unclear.

Public Safety officials are asking Unalaskans to stay away from the area while the rescue is underway. The nearby roads and gun range have been closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

-- -- -- Original Story

Search-and-rescue operations are underway Thursday afternoon following an accident on or near Unalaska's Mount Ballyhoo.

"From what's being told, it was some kind of a car accident, involving what we believe to be three people," said Petty Officer John-Paul Rios of the U.S. Coast Guard.

While Rios did not know the status of those involved in the accident, its cause, or its exact location, he said the Unalaska Department of Public Safety has asked for the Coast Guard’s help.

"They've requested that we assist with a helicopter, and we have ordered the launch of the helicopter," he said.

That helicopter is being deployed from Air Station Kodiak.

Rios referred further questions to the Department of Public Safety, which is acting as lead responder for the accident.

While Public Safety officials have not returned KUCB's requests for comment, the department sent a public advisory alert to the community around 2 p.m.

"Aleutian Rod and Gun Club Range is closed until further notice," said the alert distributed through the nixle system for text messages and emails.

The gun range is located at the base of Mount Ballyhoo.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.