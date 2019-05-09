A Statement From The Unalaska City School District

Dear parents, students, and community members,

It is with deep sorrow that we inform you about the tragic loss of two Unalaska High School students. This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school and community, especially our students.

The Unalaska City School District has mobilized a grief counseling team made up of adult volunteers and counseling professionals trained to help with the needs of students and school personnel at difficult times such as this. These adults will be available any time a student may need or want help or assistance resulting from this loss. We encourage you, as parents and community members, to also feel free to use our resources.

School will be open on Friday, May 10. However, if you feel your student needs to stay home, they will be excused from classes. If you do choose to keep your student home on Friday, please call the school so we know they are safe at home.

Our deepest sympathy is extended to the families and friends of the dear young people lost in this terrible tragedy. We are deeply saddened by this loss to our community and will make every effort to help you and your child during this difficult time.

Sincerely,

John Conwell, Superintendent

Jim Wilson, Secondary Principal

Joanna Hinderberger, Elementary Principal

Teri Morris, School Counselor